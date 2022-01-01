Top Quotes
Presented by
news
Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 7
Head coach Mike McDaniel, defensive tackle John Jenkins, linebacker Sam Eguavoen, running back Salvon Ahmed, tight end Hunter Long and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. all met with the media today as the team held its 10th training camp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
news
Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 6
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive lineman Austin Jackson, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Jaelan Phillips all met with the media today as the team held its ninth training camp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
news
Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 5
Head coach Mike McDaniel, tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel all met with the media today as the team held its eighth training camp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
news
Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 3
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tight end Durham Smythe, safety Jevon Holland, offensive lineman Robert Hunt and wide receiver Braylon Sanders all met with the media today as the team held its seventh training camp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
More Top Quotes
Presented by