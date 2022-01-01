How to Watch

Our first game of the season against the New England Patriots is on Sunday, September 11 at 1 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Our final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles is on Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles

Our second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders is on Saturday, August 20, at 7 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

We’re back Dolfans! Our first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

