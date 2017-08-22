Cover 3: Fins | Football | Pop Culture

It had been a relatively quiet summer for free agent tight end, but in the Monday morning practice against the Eagles, Thomas caught one touchdown in the red zone and another deep pass over the middle. He added another long catch on Tuesday. As long as he stays healthy, which he has done this summer, I have no doubt Thomas will be an integral part of this offense. Still, it was good to get a reminder against the Eagles of what Thomas is capable of doing.My biggest takeaway was that NFL teams should do this more, especially earlier during training camp to break up the routine of a regular practice. It challenges the players at a different level every day leading up to the preseason game and also gives the coaches a little extra juice to pay attention to detail.I was at the NovaCare Complex for the Dolphins-Eagles joint practices and there was an awful lot to watch across the facility’s three fields. What stood out from a Dolphins standpoint was just a continuation of what we saw in training camp, namely impressive work from both wide receiverand cornerback. Parker was particularly impressive Tuesday, while Howard did a great job in coverage both days. I also should mention thatlooked very good throwing the ball, showing off his arm strength on a regular basis and threading the needle on a few passes every day.

NFL: What was the greatest NFL (non-Dolphins) game you attended or covered?

I have been fortunate enough to cover 30 Super Bowls, so there is a lot to choose from. I guess the game I’ll most remember was the first one I covered, Pittsburgh beating Dallas 35-31 on Jan 21, 1979 in Super Bowl X held at the Orange Bowl. Both teams were on that day and Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw may have never been better. Who will ever forget Lynn Swann’s juggling catch? Or the drop by Dallas tight end Jackie Smith wide open in the end zone? This game truly had a little bit of everything.It would have to be Super Bowl XXV in Tampa between the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants in 1991. The game was decided by a missed 47-yard field goal by Bills placekicker Scott Norwood with only seconds remaining in the contest. Also, anyone that remembers that Super Bowl arguably heard the best rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by the late Whitney Houston.The overwhelming majority of the NFL games I’ve ever seen in person have involved the Dolphins, so it doesn’t leave many options. I’ll go back to the last game that meets the criteria, and that would be the 2010 Super Bowl between the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints at what is now called Hard Rock Stadium. The game featured two of the best quarterbacks of this generation with Peyton Manning and Drew Brees, and it also featured two of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history — the Saints’ successful onside kick to start the second half and Saints cornerback Tracy Porter’s game-clinching pick-six.

I’m taking Mayweather by a TKO in four rounds. I don’t care if Mayweather is 40 years old, he’s never lost a professional fight and he’s not going to start now. This is a UFC fighter in McGregor trying to take on a new sport with different gloves and he’s in for a very rude awakening. Mayweather will toy around for a few rounds and then get serious in time to end this much-anticipated showdown in the fourth round. Here’s hoping another UFC fighter is never foolish enough to try this again.I don't believe this will even be a contest. Mayweather should dominate early, jabbing his way around the ring and dictating the tempo of the fight. I would be surprised if McGregor wins a single round and he probably won’t care when he looks at his bank account after the fight.This seems pretty obvious, no? Does anybody really figure that McGregor has much of a shot here considering it’s boxing only and therefore he can’t use any kicks or wrestling moves? Mayweather is one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time and I find it hard to believe that McGregor is going to be able to land many punches. I would suspect Mayweather is going to methodically wear down and punish McGregor and walk away with a convincing victory by decision or perhaps a technical knockout in a later round after the accumulation of punches starts to take a toll on McGregor.