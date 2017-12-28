I Said It: Entering The Final Week Of the 2017 Season

More comments from the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University as the Dolphins continue their preparations for the season finale against the Buffalo Bills:

— Head Coach Adam Gase clearly has a good working relationship with quarterback, and he emphasized that point Friday. Gase and Cutler first worked together with the Chicago Bears in 2015 before being reunited in Miami this summer. Neither Gase nor Cutler got the results they wanted in 2017, but Gase was supportive of his quarterback throughout the season.* * *

— This was’s reaction to being selected as the Dolphins’ Ed Block Courage Award winner for his comeback from a hip injury that cut short his 2016 season. Pouncey said he wanted to prove wrong all those who were skeptical about his ability to come back and start all 16 games clearly was something that was important to him. Pouncey was happy with his performance in 2017 and says he will continue to play with a chip on his shoulder moving forward.* * *

— Running backhas handled a heavy workload sincewas sidelined by a shoulder injury in the first game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 26, but it’s clear he doesn’t mind in the least. In fact, the opposite might be true. Drake shared playing time at the University of Alabama with high NFL draft picks like Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon and Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, so he has no issue operating in a two-back system, which is what Head Coach Adam Gase would prefer. But Drake has thrived as the feature back over the past month, and it’s clear he’s enjoyed the additional work.* * *

is looking at the strong possibility of making his first NFL start Sunday against the Bills after left tacklewas listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, and he’s understandably excited about the possibility. Sterup has played both right and left tackle in his career, and he got to learn about playing left tackle in Cleveland under the tutelage of perennial Pro Bowl selection Joe Thomas. Sterup said he made it a point to soak up as much knowledge as he could from Thomas, who’s arguably the best left tackle in the NFL. At 6-9, Sterup obviously has great size and it’ll be interesting to see what he can offer if he indeed winds up starting against Buffalo.