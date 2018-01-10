Position Review: Defensive Line

Season-ending starters: LE
Season-ending backups: DT
Ended season on injured reserve: DE
2017 transactions (after final roster cuts):
Sept. 3 — Signed Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad
Sept. 4 — Signed Gabe Wright to the practice squad
Nov. 28 — Placed William Hayes on injured reserve
Dec. 2 — Signed Cameron Malveaux to the active roster from the practice squad
Dec. 4 — Signed DE
Dec. 28 — Placed Vincent Taylor on injured reserve; signed Gabe Wright to the active roster from the practice squad
2018 free agents: William Hayes (UFA), Gabe Wright (RFA), Terrence Fede (UFA)
2017 recap: Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh once again led the way for the Dolphins defensive line, with Wake reaching double digits in sacks for the fifth time in nine NFL seasons and Suh earning team MVP honors. The Dolphins succeeded in their goal to significantly improve their run defense, and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and rookie draft picks Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor played key roles in helping achieve it. Veteran William Hayes also deserves mention in that area because he was every bit as good as advertised as a run stopper before having to go on injured reserve in late November. Despite Wake’s numbers, the Dolphins didn’t put together the kind of sack totals they would have liked, though not playing with the lead often enough contributed to that. Andre Branch and rookie first-round pick Charles Harris both had their moments as part of the defensive end rotation, while fourth-year player Terrence Fede contributed as both defensive end and defensive tackle.
Stat that stands out: Wake ended an odd streak of reaching double digits in sacks every other year by getting to 10 in an odd-numbered year for the first time in his career.