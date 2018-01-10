Position Review: Defensive Line

LE, DT, DT, REDT, DE, DE, DE, DTDE, DT

Sept. 3 — Signed Cameron Malveaux to the practice squadSept. 4 — Signed Gabe Wright to the practice squadNov. 28 — Placed William Hayes on injured reserveDec. 2 — Signed Cameron Malveaux to the active roster from the practice squadDec. 4 — Signed DEto the practice squadDec. 28 — Placed Vincent Taylor on injured reserve; signed Gabe Wright to the active roster from the practice squadWilliam Hayes (UFA), Gabe Wright (RFA), Terrence Fede (UFA)

Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh once again led the way for the Dolphins defensive line, with Wake reaching double digits in sacks for the fifth time in nine NFL seasons and Suh earning team MVP honors. The Dolphins succeeded in their goal to significantly improve their run defense, and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and rookie draft picks Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor played key roles in helping achieve it. Veteran William Hayes also deserves mention in that area because he was every bit as good as advertised as a run stopper before having to go on injured reserve in late November. Despite Wake’s numbers, the Dolphins didn’t put together the kind of sack totals they would have liked, though not playing with the lead often enough contributed to that. Andre Branch and rookie first-round pick Charles Harris both had their moments as part of the defensive end rotation, while fourth-year player Terrence Fede contributed as both defensive end and defensive tackle.Wake ended an odd streak of reaching double digits in sacks every other year by getting to 10 in an odd-numbered year for the first time in his career.