Position Review: Linebackers

Sept. 3 — Claimed Justin March-Lillard off waivers from Kansas City (9/3); waived Trevor ReillySept. 4 — Signed Trevor Reilly to the practice squadSept. 19 — Placed Lawrence Timmons on the Reserve/Suspended by Club list; acquired Stephone Anthony from New Orleans in a trade for a 2018 fifth-round pickSept. 26 — Reinstated Lawrence Timmons; waived Justin March-LillardOct. 9 — Signed Neville Hewitt to the practice squad; released Trevor Reilly from the practice squadNov. 18 — Waived Rey MaualugaNov. 22 — Signed Neville Hewitt to the active roster from the practice squadKoa Misi (UFA), Neville Hewitt (RFA), Lamin Barrow (UFA)

Kiko Alonso again led the way for the linebacking corps, finishing second on the team in tackles with 115 to go along with a sack, five quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. Veteran Lawrence Timmons started 14 games after joining the team as an unrestricted free agents and was third on the team in tackles with 84. Though the Dolphins usually opened with five defensive backs, rookie free agent Chase Allen ended up starting four games. Veteran Rey Maualuga, who was signed in August, also made four starts before he was waived in November. Injuries were a big story in the linebacking corps as veteran Koa Misi and rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan both spent the entire season on injured reserve.: Alonso’s 115 tackles represented the exact same total he had in his first year with the Dolphins in 2016.