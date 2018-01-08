Position Review: Offensive Line

Season-ending starters: LT Laremy Tunsil , LG Ted Larsen , C Mike Pouncey , RG Jesse Davis , RT Sam Young

, C/G, T, TG/T, T Ja’Wuan James, C/G

Sept. 3 — Signed Tto the practice squadSept. 4 — Placed C/G Ted Larsen on injured reserve; signed Sam Young as a free agentOct. 3 — Placed T Eric Smith on injured reserveOct. 31 — Placed C/G Anthony Steen on injured reserveNov. 4 — Activated C/G Ted Larsen off injured reserveNov. 8 — Signed T Zach Sterup off the Cleveland Browns practice squadNov. 11 — Placed T Ja’Wuan James on injured reserveDec. 20 — Placed G/T Jermon Bushrod on injured reserve; activated T Eric Smith off injured reserveG/T Jermon Bushrod (UFA), T Sam Young (UFA)

The big story along the offensive line was Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey succeeding in his quest to start every game after his 2016 season was cut short by a hip injury. As it turned out, Pouncey was the only Dolphins offensive lineman to start every game and he turned in another solid performance as the anchor of the front five. A year after being the Dolphins’ first-round pick, Laremy Tunsil made the transition from left guard to left tackle and showed flashes of dominant play at his college position, though he and his coaches would have liked more consistency. That actually was the theme for the entire line, which had its share of ups and downs. Injuries didn’t help, as three opening-day starters — Ja’Wuan James, Jermon Bushrod and Anthony Steen — ended the season on injured reserve, and starting left guard Ted Larsen missed the first half of the season recovering from an injury. Jesse Davis, who had joined the Dolphins practice squad late in the 2016 season, was the biggest revelation on the offensive line — maybe the entire team — as he ended up starting 10 games at left guard, right tackle and finally right guard. Rookie fifth-round pick Isaac Asiata was inactive until the regular season finale when he got two snaps on special teams.

Davis became the fifth player in Dolphins history to start at three different positions on the offensive line in the same season, as he joined Dallas Thomas (2014), Pat McQuistan (2010), Ronnie Lee (1985) and Maxxie Williams (1968).