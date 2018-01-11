Position Review: Wide Receivers

Season-ending starters: Jarvis Landry , Kenny Stills , DeVante Parker





Season-ending backups: Jakeem Grant , Rashawn Scott



Ended season on reserve list: Leonte Carroo , Isaiah Ford



2017 transactions (after final roster cuts):



Sept. 3 — Signed Malcolm Lewis to the practice squad; signed Drew Morgan to the practice squad

Oct. 3 — Signed Kolby Listenbee to the practice squad

Oct. 31 — Activated Rashawn Scott from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list

Nov. 29 — Waived Rashawn Scott

Nov. 30 — Signed Rashawn Scott to the practice squad

Dec. 3 — Released Kolby Listenbee from the practice squad

Dec. 28 — Placed Leonte Carroo on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list; signed Rashawn Scott to the active roster from the practice squad

2018 free agents: Jarvis Landry (UFA)





2017 recap: The Dolphins have a top-flight trio of wide receivers with Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, so it was no surprise that they were the team’s three leading receivers this season. Landry led the entire NFL and broke his own franchise record with 112 catches and set a career high with nine touchdowns. Stills and Parker finished with 58 and 57 receptions, respectively, though Parker was slowed by an ankle injury in the middle of the season. Jakeem Grant came on late in the season and had two touchdowns, one in the Monday night victory against New England and the other a 65-yard score in the game at Kansas City. Leonte Carroo appeared in 14 games, though most of his playing time came on special teams.



Stat that stands out: Landry, Stills and Parker’s total of 227 catches was the highest ever for a trio of Dolphins players, surpassing the 218 combined catches of Brian Hartline (76), Mike Wallace (73) and Charles Clay (69) in 2013.



