Top News: Recapping Pro Bowl

After putting on a show during the Pro Bowl Skills Competition, Dolphins wide receiverstood out again during the actual AFC-NFC all-star game. Landry produced the longest offensive play of the game when he caught a 49-yard pass from Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith in the first half. Landry finished with an AFC-best five catches, good for 78 yards. Safetyfigured in one of the biggest defensive plays of the game when took a lateral from San Diego cornerback Casey Hayward after an interception. Jones ran 13 yards before doing a lateral of his own, this one to Jacksonville DB Jalen Ramsey for a total return of 37 yards. Jones also was credited with two assists on defense.

The NFLPA revealed Monday its list of the top 50 selling players for officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise for the period between March 1 and Nov. 30, 2017, and Landry came in at number 36. Landry was among 13 wide receivers on the list. Running back Jay Ajayi came in at number 49, and his ranking was reflective of his sales with the Dolphins and not his current team, the Philadelphia Eagles.The Dolphins joined the NHL's Florida Panthers in using Twitter to officially welcome the new Major League Soccer franchise that will be coming to Miami. It was great news for at least one Dolphins player, that being Ndamukong Suh. He tweeted his own "Welcome to Miami." Suh, as most Dolphins fans know, grew up playing soccer and has shown off a pretty good kicking leg when kicking field goals at practice with the Dolphins. Hard Rock Stadium will be the site of a World Cup preparation match between Peru and Croatia on Friday, March 23 at 8 p.m.Nearly 15,000 people showed up at the 8th annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout Autism & Expo at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.