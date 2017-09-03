Dolphins Make Roster Moves

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackleand placed center/guardon injured reserve.Young played in eight games with one start for the Dolphins in 2016 after the team signed him on Oct. 11, 2016. He was released by Miami on Sept. 2, 2017. Young has also spent time with Jacksonville (2013-15), Buffalo (2011-13) and Dallas (2010). He has played in 66 career games with 14 starts. Young originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) in the 2010 NFL draft.Larsen joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Chicago on March 10, 2017. He has played in 102 career games with 65 starts in seven NFL seasons with Chicago (2016), Arizona (2014-15) and Tampa Bay (2010-13). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (205th overall) by New England in the 2010 NFL draft.