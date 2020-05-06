2020 Dolphins Ticket Purchase Policies

At this time, the NFL and the Miami Dolphins are moving forward as planned with the 2020 football season. In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, staff, and our communities. We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary.
In order to provide assurance to our members, please take note of the following FAQ's and policies for 2020.
Updated Ticketmaster Resale Policy:
In order to provide flexibility to ticket buyers, Ticketmaster will hold all primary and resale funds until after the event has been played. This will allow for streamlined refunds should any event be cancelled. As a result, ticket buyers will not receive funds for resold tickets until after the event has been played. Please plan accordingly. Ticketmaster will issue automatic refunds provided for all primary and secondary single game ticket sales within 30 days of cancellation.
What happens if there is a capacity reduction to accommodate social distancing at Hard Rock Stadium?
In the event that your tickets are made unavailable due to a stadium capacity reduction, members will be offered the chance to re-select seats in the new configuration based on tenure. If this were to occur, you will be entitled to a rollover credit or full refund if:
- You do not wish to select different seats in a reduced capacity stadium.
- You are unable to select seats due to lack of availability in a reduced-capacity configuration.
Please note seating assignments will revert to your current (original) seat location in 2021.
What happens if there are no fans allowed in the stands this season?
In the event that your tickets are made unavailable due to a policy that does not allow fans in the stands, members will be entitled to a rollover credit or full refund.