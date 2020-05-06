2020 Dolphins Ticket Purchase Policies

Updated Ticketmaster Resale Policy:

In order to provide flexibility to ticket buyers, Ticketmaster will hold all primary and resale funds until after the event has been played. This will allow for streamlined refunds should any event be cancelled. As a result, ticket buyers will not receive funds for resold tickets until after the event has been played. Please plan accordingly. Ticketmaster will issue automatic refunds provided for all primary and secondary single game ticket sales within 30 days of cancellation.

What happens if there is a capacity reduction to accommodate social distancing at Hard Rock Stadium?

In the event that your tickets are made unavailable due to a stadium capacity reduction, members will be offered the chance to re-select seats in the new configuration based on tenure. If this were to occur, you will be entitled to a rollover credit or full refund if:

You do not wish to select different seats in a reduced capacity stadium. You are unable to select seats due to lack of availability in a reduced-capacity configuration.

Please note seating assignments will revert to your current (original) seat location in 2021.

What happens if there are no fans allowed in the stands this season?