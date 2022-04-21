2022 NFL Draft Miami Dolphins Viewing Guide 

The 2022 NFL Draft is a week away. Here's everything you need to know about the three days of the 2022 NFL Draft, which takes place in Las Vegas this year.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Day 1 (Round 1): Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m., ET

Day 2 (Rounds 2 & 3): Friday, April 29, 7 p.m., ET

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 30, 12 p.m., ET

What picks do the Dolphins have?

Third round, pick 38, overall - 102

Fourth round, pick 20, overall - 125

Seventh round, pick 3, overall - 224

Seventh round, pick 26, overall - 247

Ways to Watch

Fans can watch the draft at our two watch parties at the Wharf in Miami or Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, April 28, starting at 7 p.m. For more details and to RSVP, visit our Draft page.

The televised event can also be watched on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for those unable to attend.