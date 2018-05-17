Blocking Only Part Of Smythe's Game

"Throughout my four years at Notre Dame, I tried to be a guy who was what we called a complete tight end," Smythe said. "We went through a few offenses in my time at Notre Dame. A couple of them were spread it out and a little bit more pass-happy, so I was in the slot a lot those years. These last two years, specifically this last year, we ran the ball a lot. We had an offensive change. It was more of a pro style this last year, so this last year I was more at the point of attack a lot. We had the best offensive line in college football, so that helped.

"So I've done a lot of roles throughout my time in college. Ultimately, I've just tried to combine all of those to where I can be, what we used to call, a complete tight end."

The Dolphins doubling down on tight ends in the draft was rather unexpected, considering they had done it only four previous times and three of those came in the 1960s when the draft consisted of 17 rounds and the other was in 1988 when there were 12 rounds.

The selection of Smythe two rounds after they took Gesicki clearly speaks to the high regard in which the Dolphins held the Notre Dame alum.

"The thing with Durham was he's a really intelligent guy that can play and block at the point of attack and stuff," offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. "I think that (Gesicki and Smythe) are really good players on their own, but I think together, in the rotation of tight ends, they complement each other very well."

The Dolphins actually were one of three teams to select two tight ends in the 2018 draft, the others being the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

"I knew (Gesicki) through the whole pre-draft process," Smythe said. "We were teammates at the Senior Bowl, so we got to know each other a little bit. We played actually in a couple of two-tight end sets together during the game and practice. He's a guy I've played with before, gotten to know and overall, I was just really excited about it.

"It's always cool getting to know guys in that process because then you kind of do have that relationship where if (being drafted by the same team) were to happen, I'd have a friend or a guy that I know on the team."

Whie Gesicki was among the national leaders among tight ends with 57 receptions in 2017, Smythe finished with a modest 15 receptions — which actually was two more than he compiled in his first three seasons at Notre Dame combined.

But Smythe made his college catches count.