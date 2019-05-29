Brian Flores 'Can't Say Enough Good Things' About Charles Harris

Harris has made it a point to go above and beyond at every turn, which came to light Wednesday when he was among a group of players working on pass-rush moves after practice.

“You’ve just got different techniques, different schemes, it’s getting down to details,” Harris said. “When you learn the intricacies of the game, it just wants to make you be better at it. You don’t ever want to be in a situation where you just didn’t do the little things right to get that sack or you didn’t do the little things to get that break on the ball. You want to make sure you’ve got all the details down.”