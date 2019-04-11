Brian Flores Is Kyle Brandt's Pick For 2019 Coach Of The Year

Analysts and media personalities everywhere have given their thumbs up on the Dolphins’ hiring of Head Coach Brian Flores, but there’s perhaps nobody as high on the move as “Good Morning Football” co-host Kyle Brandt.
He made his feelings well known during a GMFB segment called “Heavy Lifting: Trying to defend unpopular opinions,” and did so in a most colorful way — doing lunges with weights in both hands.
“My take that I’m lifting: Brian Flores will be the 2019 Coach of the Year,” Brandt said. “What does that mean? Yes, they’re going to have a winning season. They may even sneak into the playoffs. Guys, last time we saw Brian Flores working, all he was doing was taking this beautiful Rams offense of Sean McVay and dunking their heads in the toilet and shoving it for a swirly. I love you, McVay. You’re probably working out right now on your decline press, but it wasn’t a great day for you.
“Kenyan Drake, the Dolphins running back, has already said this guy has it. ‘He doesn’t b.s. us. We’re already ready to run through a wall.’ I don’t care if it’s (Ryan) Fitzpatrick or anybody (at quarterback). I think the Dolphins coach will be the Coach of the Year, Brian Flores.”
The Flores-McVay reference, of course, was to Super Bowl LIII when Flores called the New England defense that held the Rams to three points and 260 total yards in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory. The Rams had scored 30 and 26 points in their first two playoff games against the Cowboys and Saints, respectively, and gained 459 and 378 yards.