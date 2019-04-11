Brian Flores Is Kyle Brandt's Pick For 2019 Coach Of The Year

“My take that I’m lifting: Brian Flores will be the 2019 Coach of the Year,” Brandt said. “What does that mean? Yes, they’re going to have a winning season. They may even sneak into the playoffs. Guys, last time we saw Brian Flores working, all he was doing was taking this beautiful Rams offense of Sean McVay and dunking their heads in the toilet and shoving it for a swirly. I love you, McVay. You’re probably working out right now on your decline press, but it wasn’t a great day for you.

“Kenyan Drake, the Dolphins running back, has already said this guy has it. ‘He doesn’t b.s. us. We’re already ready to run through a wall.’ I don’t care if it’s (Ryan) Fitzpatrick or anybody (at quarterback). I think the Dolphins coach will be the Coach of the Year, Brian Flores.”