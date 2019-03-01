Brian Flores On GMFB: 'We've Put Together A Good Staff'

Flores used “discipline” as the one word he would use to describe Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick before then being asked about the one word to describe himself.

“Humility,” Flores said. “You’ve got to have a team full of humble individuals. I think we live in a world where it’s all about the individual. When you step into our facility, it’s all about the team. You need humility for that to happen. We want a group of people really from top to bottom who don’t have egos, who’ll put the team first.