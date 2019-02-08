Brian Flores' Staff Comes Into Focus

Former New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea will be the offensive coordinator; former Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Patrick Graham will be the defensive coordinator; and former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Danny Crossman will come in the same capacity. Caldwell was hired as assistant head coach/quarterbacks.

“Jim is an incredible human being, a man of faith and a great football coach,” Flores said. "His experience as a head coach will be invaluable for me. Jim is a great teacher, highly organized and somebody that I have a lot of respect for.”

The group includes three holdovers from the previous Dolphins coaching staff, along with the addition of former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and the return of wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell.

Brian Flores’ coaching staff came into focus when the Dolphins announced 16 of his assistants for the 2019 season.

Also joining the staff: Pat Flaherty as offensive line coach; George Godsey as tight ends coach; Marion Hobby as defensive line coach; Rob Leonard as linebackers coach; Josh Boyer as defensive pass game/cornerbacks coach; Jerry Schuplinski as assistant quarterbacks coach; Matt Lombardi as defensive quality control coach; and Tiquan Underwood as offensive quality control coach.

The three coaches returning from last year are Eric Studesville (running backs), Tony Oden (safeties) and Josh Grizzard (quality control).

O’Shea spent the past 10 years as wide receivers coach of the New England Patriots. Prior to that, he spent three seasons (2003-05) as an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and three more (2006-08) with the Minnesota Vikings.

Under O’Shea’s tutelage, Brandin Cooks became in 2017 the 11th player in Patriots history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season; Julian Edelman became in 2016 the sixth Patriots player with at least two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and became in 2013 the third player in team history to reach 100 catches in a season; and Wes Welker set a franchise record in 2011 with 1,569 receiving yards.

O’Shea’s coaching career began in the college ranks with four years at the University of Houston and three years at Southern Mississippi. He played quarterback at Marshall in 1991-92 before finishing his playing career at Houston, where he was a team captain as a senior.

O’Shea’s father was a longtime athletic trainer in the collegiate and NFL ranks, including time with the Baltimore Colts. O’Shea, 46, and his wife, Melissa, have two daughters (Claire and Grace) and a son (Mick).