Brian Flores Wants To Instill Winning Mentality

It’s the idea that the Dolphins won’t do their best next season to win games and instead will look to concentrate on putting together a bad enough record to ensure a high draft position in 2020.

“I think the term ‘tanking,’ it’s disrespectful to the game,” Flores said. “I don’t like that term. Football has done a lot for me. To disrespect the game and use that term, it stirs something inside of me, to put it nicely. Those are my feelings on it.