Chris Grier & Brian Flores Are Respected Around The League

“Having those two guys on the same page is incredibly, incredibly important,” national writer Albert Breer of SI.com said at the scouting combine. “If you look at a place, like we’re here in Indianapolis and they’re looking at all these (prospects), the mutual investment in all those decisions is so important. So is the GM picking a player that the coach is vested in, that the coach has a vision for? If he’s not, then that’s a problem. I think that Flo and Chris certainly have that. I think there’s very much an idea of what the other is thinking, a commitment to building a singular vision. The fact that there’s a standing relationship there really helps.”