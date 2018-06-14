Congemi's Final Takeaways From OTAs

3) Energy High from Start to Finish - You're always crossing your fingers that the team can complete the off-season workouts at a high level, get their work in and escape without anyone being injured. Although there were the usual minor bumps and bruises, it seems like the team was able to compete at a very high level and accomplish what they wanted to do on the practice field. Players like Ryan Tannehill and Raekwon McMillian, both coming off of ACL surgeries, looked completely healthy and showed zero limitations. It looked to me that this entire team took advantage of these workouts, and made strides to set up what they would like to accomplish during training camp and the regular season.