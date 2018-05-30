Congemi's Takeaways From OTA No. 5

2) Cohesion Up Front - The offensive line has been a major topic of discussion over the last few seasons. It's been a pleasant surprise to see, at the start of OTA workouts, the same unit has lined up with the first group along the offensive line, and that should be a huge benefit in September. Veterans such as center Daniel Kilgore and left guard Josh Sitton bring vast experience to this group, and will help second-year starter Jesse Davis on the right side. I'm sure left tackle Laremy Tunsil will see a jump in his play at his position in year two and Ja'Wuan James needs to be a consistent force anchoring the edge at right tackle. The more this group can practice together and communicate along the offensive front this off-season, it should lead to this group being one of the strengths of the entire team. Reserves adding depth along the line are represented on the inside by Ted Larson, who can play either guard position, and Sam Young at tackle. Both can step in and play meaningful snaps if called upon.