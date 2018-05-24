Congemi's Three Takeaways From OTA No. 3

3) "Finish" on Defense - It a word that multiple defensive players have used in interviews so far through three days of practice, and it seems to be a theme with the defensive staff as well. In order for this group to improve this season, the defense must do things differently. Finishing every rep in a drill with speed and effort has been the focus and it shows up consistently in team drills. The entire defensive unit has been sprinting to the football, no matter where the runner or receiver is on the field to complete the play. It's something that seems so simple, but that extra effort might be the difference in forcing a turnover or getting to the correct area on the field for a fumble recovery. It also brings some energy or juice to practice and that can get contagious to the entire team.