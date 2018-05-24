Presented by

Congemi's Three Takeaways From OTA No. 3

May 24, 2018 at 07:39 PM
John-Congemi-FILEminimizer
John Congemi

Analyst

3Takeaways_052418

1) Quickness at Receiver - Quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks accurate throwing the football, and some of that credit is directly the result of who's on the other end of his passes. As a group, this unit looks fast and efficient. The addition of Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson has added short space quickness to the linear speed of Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker. Both Amendola and Wilson can separate from coverage quickly while not losing any of their speed coming out of their routes. Add in Jakeem Grant, who arguably could be the fastest player on the team, and you have three smaller receivers that can line up anywhere in the formation. Both Grant and Wilson hauled in passes behind the secondary in practice and their speed played a major role.

D5B_5693

2) Options at Safety - Rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick fell into the hands of the Dolphins on draft night, and, as a result, Miami's secondary should benefit for multiple seasons to come. Fitzpatrick looks the part in every way and should contribute immediately in 2018. His presence with veterans Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald give the Dolphins defense plenty of options in the middle of the secondary. Through three workouts, I can see why Fitzpatrick was so successful at Alabama. He always takes great angles to the football and understand leverage on the perimeter. It only took one practice to get his hands on the football and I would expect many more impactful plays when September rolls around.

3) "Finish" on Defense - It a word that multiple defensive players have used in interviews so far through three days of practice, and it seems to be a theme with the defensive staff as well. In order for this group to improve this season, the defense must do things differently. Finishing every rep in a drill with speed and effort has been the focus and it shows up consistently in team drills. The entire defensive unit has been sprinting to the football, no matter where the runner or receiver is on the field to complete the play. It's something that seems so simple, but that extra effort might be the difference in forcing a turnover or getting to the correct area on the field for a fumble recovery. It also brings some energy or juice to practice and that can get contagious to the entire team.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Week 1

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins season-opening victory over AFC East rival New England
news

Three Takeaways: Preseason Week 3

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins preseason finale in Cincinnati
news

Three Takeaways: Preseason Week 2

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins lone exhibition home game of 2021
news

Three Takeaways: Preseason Week 1

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins 2021 preseason opener in Chicago
news

Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Dolphins-Bills Week 17 Matchup

The Dolphins were unable to get any momentum going in Buffalo.
news

Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Wild Week 16 Win Over Raiders

Here are three takeaways from the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Raiders.
news

Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Dolphins Week 15 Win Over Patriots

The running game sparked the offense in Miami's 22-12 victory over New England.
news

Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Chiefs-Dolphins

The Dolphins showed unwavering grit in a challenging game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Bengals-Dolphins

The Dolphins offense's ability to turn it on in the second half proved to be the difference against Cincinnati.
news

Three Takeaways | Defense, Ryan Fitzpatrick Lead Dolphins to Week 12 Win

John Congemi's takeaways from Miami's win over the Jets.
news

Three Takeaways | Missed Opportunities Cost Dolphins Comeback Bid

John Congemi's takeaways from Miami's Week 11 loss in Denver against the Broncos.
news

Three Takeaways | Confident Dolphins Use Early Momentum to Beat Chargers

John Congemi's takeaways from Miami's Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Advertising