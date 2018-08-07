Congemi's Three Takeaways From Practice No. 11

There seems to always come a time during training camp when one side of the ball needs to make a play to wake up the entire group. Today that play was make by reserve linebacker Cayson Collins. The rookie defender broke on the football and separated the ball from running back Senorise Perry. Both sidelines immediately rushed on to the field, with the defense raising their voices in excitement. The jury is still out on if the play would have drawn a flag, but it certainly got the attention of the entire team. The intensity definitely climbed rapidly after the play and practice resumed without any further confrontations.