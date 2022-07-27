Day 1 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The ball was out quickly, matching Hill's expeditious win off the line. McDaniel discussed the foundation set back in OTAs, including the impact on his quarterback and how Tagovailoa is approaching this camp.

"I think it's deliberate intent on each play," McDaniel said. "The quarterback's job is exhausting, in terms of you have to know a lot of things. He recognized that in OTAs and put in more time this offseason."

Tagovailoa was asked about how OTAs set the team up to hit the ground running this summer.

"I think it set a really good foundation," said Tagovailoa. "It helped that a lot of the guys showed up to our OTAs. We got to really work on things that out here probably wouldn't look as good if guys didn't come out to OTAs. A lot of the timing, just figuring out the offense and a lot of the intricacies and details that Mike (McDaniel) wants us to work on and understand. We got to do that throughout this offseason and we're looking forward to all of that showing throughout this training camp and the season."

Today, the ball jumped off Tua's hand with some darts to the intermediate portion of the field. In contention for his best throw of the day, Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle coming across the field for a 15-yard strike that stuck between the 1 and 7 on his jersey. Tagovailoa moved to his right, forcing him to flip and throw from an awkward platform with two defenders in his face, but none of that seemed to matter.