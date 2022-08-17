Day 14 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

Head Coach Mike McDaniel is, by nature, a positive person. So, when he gets a little animated, the point sticks a little firmer.

"I think it's good to see that side of him," Tagovailoa said. "We never get to see that side of him. I think it's good to see that side of every person that people think is too nice, or they are too chill, or too mellow, because you understand the competitor in them, you understand that they mean business. For me, and for the guys, when we hear Mike raise his voice, we've got nothing but respect because that's not something that he does. When he does do it, it's that much more meaningful."

Running back Raheem Mostert, who knows McDaniel from their time together in San Francisco, talked about coach's messaging.