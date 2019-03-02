Defensive Prospects To Perform On Sunday & Monday

“It's a collaborative effort,” Flores said. “It really is. Having done it for a year, I know it's not just one person making the call. You're getting thoughts, comments, help, really, that's the word, from various people. Whether it's the corners coach, the safeties coach, the head coach. So it's definitely a collaborative effort. This is a team game, through and through. From a coaching staff, personnel staff, and that kind of filters down into the team on Sundays or Mondays or Thursdays. That's always kind of the hallmark of how I want our team to be built. And I want that displayed on a day-to-day basis."

Graham has been an NFL coach for 10 years and he’s ready for the challenge of being a defensive coordinator for the first time.

He explained why he feels he’s ready to be the play-caller for the defense.