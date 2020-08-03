Dolphins' $3M Will Have Lasting Impact On Our Community

Unfortunately, the times remain uncertain for many. Food insecurity is a tangible issue in our area that could get even worse with the public school schedule in flux. Families call our church offices every day requesting vouchers for the Hard Rock Stadium meal pick-up. One family, who was caring for their elderly father while his wife was in the hospital, would not have been able to secure regular meals without this program. These challenges are very real and very constant, especially for our seniors, who have been immensely grateful for the meals purchased from local restaurants through this program. For those struggling with furloughs and layoffs, the meals are timely, tasty, and a tremendous blessing, allowing families to use their limited resources for housing and other necessities.