Dolphins Announce Week 13 PlayFootball Award Winners

Eida Rodriguez from the Kendall Hammock Warriors 10U of the Miami Xtreme Football League. Rodriguez goes above and beyond for the 28 players on her team. She volunteers countless hours. Including working concessions whenever she is needed. Rodriguez is known for keeping all parents informed with weekly practice and game schedules and every year she finds a new way to help fundraise for both her team and the park. Her team believes she is the backbone of the group and appreciate her leadership, dedication and the sacrifices she makes for the kids.