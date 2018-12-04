Dolphins Announce Week 13 PlayFootball Award Winners

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins announced their PlayFootball Week 13 award winners in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. Award recipients will receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins' social media platforms. The Dolphins also will recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem.
The program concludes at the Dolphins-Jaguars game where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.
Week 13 Winners
High School Coach of the Week
Roland Smith from Miami Central Senior High School. The Rockets defeated the number one team in the state, the Carol City Chiefs, 30-21. Their stout defense held the Chiefs to 21 points, while their explosive running game sealed the victory as Lexington Joseph sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes of the crosstown rivalry game. Smith was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the 8th round of the 1991 NFL draft.
High School Player of the Week
Lexington Joseph from Miami Central Senior High School. Joseph rushed for 270 yards and two touchdowns to help lift the Rockets to a 30-21 victory over the Carol City Chiefs. Joseph recently committed to Florida International University.
Youth Player of the Week
Malachi Keels from the South Miami Grey Ghosts of the Miami Xtreme Football League. Malachi had three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing touchdown, in a 24-14 victory over the Kendall Boys and Girls Club.
Team Mom of the Week
Eida Rodriguez from the Kendall Hammock Warriors 10U of the Miami Xtreme Football League. Rodriguez goes above and beyond for the 28 players on her team. She volunteers countless hours. Including working concessions whenever she is needed. Rodriguez is known for keeping all parents informed with weekly practice and game schedules and every year she finds a new way to help fundraise for both her team and the park. Her team believes she is the backbone of the group and appreciate her leadership, dedication and the sacrifices she makes for the kids.
Team of the Week
FOOTBALL UNITES™ Captains - The Captains Program is a diversity and inclusion initiative that brings together middle school students from various backgrounds for monthly activities. For the Bills game, the Captains joined us for their fifth and final event of the season to commemorate the diversity and inclusion initiative
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.