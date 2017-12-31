Dolphins Fall To Bills In Season Finale

Jarvis Landry's record-setting day and a spirited comeback attempt were the highlights when the Dolphins ended their regular season against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins fall to the Bills 22-16 in the season finale at Hard Rock Stadium.
Landry had nine catches, giving him 112 on the season. That broke his own team record of 110, which he set in 2015. Landry broke the record with a 4-yard catch to the Buffalo 1-yard line, and he followed that with a 1-yard touchdown on a shovel pass.
Landry and running back Kenyan Drake both were ejected after an altercation broke out following Landry's touchdown, the only one for the Dolphins in a 22-16 loss that gave them a final record of 6-10.
Kicker Cody Parkey made his only field goal attempt, a 36-yard kick in the fourth quarter, to tie the Dolphins single-season for field goal accuracy by going 21-for-23. The record first was set by Jay Feely in 2007.
Defensive end Cameron Wake recorded 1.5 sacks, giving him 10.5 for the season. It marked the fifth time in nine NFL seasons that Wake reached double digits.
David Fales made his second regular season appearance with the Dolphins when he replaced Jay Cutler for the second offensive possession. He played the rest of the way and completed 29 of 41 passes for 265 yards.
He threw the shovel pass to Landry for his touchdown and had a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left to cut the Buffalo lead to six points.
The Dolphins recovered the onside kick at its 37-yard line with 1:52 left, giving themselves a chance to pull a miracle comeback from a 22-3 fourth-quarter deficit.
The Dolphins advanced to the Buffalo 48-yard line before an interception by Jordan Poyer sealed the outcome.
The Dolphins took an aggressive approach to this game, going for it on fourth down twice in the first quarter and three times overall.
Buffalo got touchdowns from tight end Nick O'Leary on a 26-yard pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor and defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
Steven Hauschka kicked three field goals.
After Cutler's only drive of the game ended in a three-and-out, Buffalo took a 7-0 lead with a 72-yard drive that ended with Taylor's touchdown pass to O'Leary.
A 32-yard run by Kenyan Drake put the Dolphins in Buffalo territory on the ensuing possession, but the drive ended on an incompletion on fourth-and-3 from the Bills 15-yard line. That came after Fales had a 7-yard completion to DeVante Parker on fourth-and-7.
Buffalo made it 10-0 early in the second quarter after the Dolphins defense made a stop after the Bills had a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line.
The Bills extended their lead to 19-0 with a field goal and Williams' touchdown run before Parkey's field goal, which was set up by a 24-yard completion from Fales to Parker.
Buffalo kicked another field goal to make it 22-3 before the Dolphins made a spirited comeback attempt.