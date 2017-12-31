Dolphins Fall To Bills In Season Finale

Landry had nine catches, giving him 112 on the season. That broke his own team record of 110, which he set in 2015. Landry broke the record with a 4-yard catch to the Buffalo 1-yard line, and he followed that with a 1-yard touchdown on a shovel pass.

Landry and running back Kenyan Drake both were ejected after an altercation broke out following Landry's touchdown, the only one for the Dolphins in a 22-16 loss that gave them a final record of 6-10.