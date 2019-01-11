Dolphins, FOOTBALL UNITES™ Host Women Of Tomorrow Symposium

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Women of Tomorrow hosted the FOOTBALL UNITES™ Women of Tomorrow Symposium to unite, inspire and encourage 110 young women to pursue careers in sports and share with them the skills they will need to acquire to be successful in the industry on Friday Jan. 11.

"Through the Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ program and Women of Tomorrow, the Dolphins are bringing together this diverse group of young women to help level the playing field by sharing insights and advice in the tools they may need to pursue their dreams," Miami Dolphins Vice President of Human Resources & Performance Management Sam Coghill said. "By having all these successful women together in one room to serve as role models, we hope to inspire and empower the next generation of young women to live up to their full potential. This is teamwork at work."