Dolphins, FOOTBALL UNITES™ Host Women Of Tomorrow Symposium

Jan 11, 2019 at 06:46 PM

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Women of Tomorrow hosted the FOOTBALL UNITES™ Women of Tomorrow Symposium to unite, inspire and encourage 110 young women to pursue careers in sports and share with them the skills they will need to acquire to be successful in the industry on Friday Jan. 11.

"Through the Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ program and Women of Tomorrow, the Dolphins are bringing together this diverse group of young women to help level the playing field by sharing insights and advice in the tools they may need to pursue their dreams," Miami Dolphins Vice President of Human Resources & Performance Management Sam Coghill said. "By having all these successful women together in one room to serve as role models, we hope to inspire and empower the next generation of young women to live up to their full potential. This is teamwork at work."

D52_4801

The group of young women, preselected from Miami-Dade and Broward county high schools, gathered at Hard Rock Stadium and to partake in a Women in Sports Panel Discussion. Afterward, the participants engaged in interactive breakout sessions moderated and led by highly accomplished professional women to demonstrate a unified front between the Miami Dolphins and Women of Tomorrow. The event concluded with a tour of Hard Rock Stadium.

These sessions provided mentorship, engagement opportunities and encouraged young women to be successful in school and in the workplace. This collaborative initiative aligns with the Miami Dolphins community service theme of "Teamwork At Work," using sports as a platform to bring positive social change. The organization has a commitment to leveling the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.

"Women of Tomorrow is excited to partner with the Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ program to inspire young ladies to pursue nontraditional careers for women," Women of Tomorrow Programing Director Brittany Carter said. "During this field trip, our mentees observed the brilliant career women in sports, entertainment, business administration, communications and more. Women of Tomorrow is grateful for the opportunity to expose our mentees to these new possibilities. Thank you Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ for making a difference."

About Women of Tomorrow

The Women of Tomorrow mission is to inspire, motivate and empower at-risk young women to live up to their full potential through a unique groups mentoring program with highly accomplished professional women and scholarship opportunities. They operate in partnership with public school districts; all activities are held during the school day, under the auspices of the school district. Each group is diverse in its composition with girls in 9th - 12th grade who have varying strengths and weaknesses so they can learn from and empower each other.

Advertising