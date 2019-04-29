Dolphins Surprise Local High School Football Teams With Equipment Donations

At Pahokee High, the equipment included Junior Dolphins and Baptist Health branded shirts, a treadmill, a stationary bike, tackling dummies, sleds, cleats and Gatorade products.

“For me, this is something that dates back to when my father was playing football here, we never had the resources and all the proper equipment to be a successful football team. Still, we defied the odds,” said Pahokee High School Head Football Coach Demir Boldin, whose brother Anquan had a 14-year playing career in the NFL. “I think this donation will even out the playing field for our kids to better prepare them for college, to better prepare them for the game of football safely and it’s something that I’m very, very excited about.”

As was the case at Varela and Stranahan, Russell gave a talk at Pahokee and Baptist Health South Florida Certified Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapist Robert Scranton also was on hand for the donation.

Smith said he was happy to have Baptist Health South Florida involved in the equipment donation initiative.

“(The significance is) captured in the response from the students,” Smith said. “You saw when that truck door opened and they saw all the stuff that they were getting, the happiness and the joy that came out of them spontaneously because not all the schools can afford all the things that the students want, so it’s incumbent upon companies like the Dolphins and Baptist Health to come together and help the schools out to provide the things that the students need in order to be successful in the sports that they participate in.”

There was little doubt the players, both boys and girls, were excited about the new equipment.

At all the stops, several young players actually were jumping up and down in unison after seeing what was inside the truck.