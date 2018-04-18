Draft Memories: Vernon Carey

Carey: "Not really. I knew I had a chance to be drafted by the Dolphins, but wasn't really sure where I might go. I thought I might go starting with Minnesota (originally drafting in the 19th spot) to the end of the first round. My agent said it the night before -- he told me I probably would go anywhere from 19 on, because he thought Minnesota had a lot of interest in me. I was surprised they traded that pick to the Dolphins, since I thought they would draft me at 19. (Minnesota traded their 19th pick to the Dolphins, who gave the Vikings their 20th overall selection and a fourth round pick to move up one spot and used it to draft Carey.) The Vikings actually told one of their players, who was one of my closest friends and was at the draft party that they were going to take me. But I guess when they decided they could get value for me and trade for an extra pick and still get one of their needs in the first round they must have decided to do it."