Emmanuel Ogbah Sets Career High with Sixth Sack

Entering Sunday's game against the Rams, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was tied for eighth in the NFL with five sacks. He had registered at least a half of a sack in five consecutive games and at least one full sack in each of the last three. Sunday, he extended that streak to six and four games in emphatic fashion.
The Rams took possession in a tied game with 11:03 to play in the second quarter. Only needing seven yards to score, it was the Dolphins that would flip the script and go the other direction two plays later. After an Elandon Roberts tackle for loss, Ogbah came free on a pass rush and hit Rams quarterback Jared Goff just as he went to throw.
"I was surprised they left me unblocked," Ogbah said. "I just went as fast as I can and went for the ball."
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was rewarded with a quality pass rush of his own. He scooped up the football and rumbled 78 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. It was the second-longest fumble return for a touchdown in franchise history (Jason Taylor 85 yards vs. Denver in 2005).
Ogbah's play sparked a scoring onslaught as Miami would tack on another 14 points over the next seven minutes of game time. First, an 88-yard Jakeem Grant punt return score, followed by a running back Myles Gaskin 1-yard touchdown run off the heels of another sack, strip and scoop.
"The key to the game was just to attack Jared Goff," Ogbah said. "As a team, we did a good job rushing him and coverage goes hand-in-hand with the rush, and all those guys did a great job back there, too."
Ogbah finished the day with one sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. His six sacks this season are a career high.