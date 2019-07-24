First Training Camp Under Brian Flores Kicks Off Tomorrow Morning

One by one, Dolphins veterans showed up to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday.
Yes, football is in the air.
With the veterans joining the rookies and veterans rehabbing injuries, who reported Sunday, the full Dolphins roster now is present at the training facility.
The team will hold its first practice of training camp under new head coach Brian Flores on Thursday morning. It will be the first of 10 practices that will be open to the public (Tickets for these 10 open practices are free, but limited to 2,000 per day. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp.)
In addition, the Dolphins will hold a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. Fans can claim their free ticket to the scrimmage here.
Once again the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University will feature a canopy over the seated area, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Children 12 years old and younger will have the opportunity to get autographs from Dolphins players following practice. The opening weekend practices will feature inflatables, cheer and alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.
The Dolphins will have training camp practices Thursday through Sunday, July 30 through Aug. 2 and Aug. 5-6 before the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8.