Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 05:10 PM

First Training Camp Under Brian Flores Kicks Off Tomorrow Morning

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

One by one, Dolphins veterans showed up to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday.

Yes, football is in the air.

With the veterans joining the rookies and veterans rehabbing injuries, who reported Sunday, the full Dolphins roster now is present at the training facility.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Photo Gallery | Players Report for 2019 Training Camp

D5B_2298
1 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2771
2 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2334
3 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2759
4 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2669
5 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2625
6 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2727
7 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2519
8 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2597
9 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2538
10 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2534
11 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2634
12 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2780
13 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2412
14 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2417
15 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2557
16 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2483
17 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2795
18 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2791
19 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2709
20 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2733
21 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2706
22 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2713
23 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2300
24 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2340
25 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2691
26 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2696
27 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2584
28 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2401
29 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2579
30 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2552
31 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2572
32 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2527
33 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2468
34 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2446
35 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2308
36 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2503
37 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2395
38 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2319
39 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2252
40 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2376
41 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2379
42 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2359
43 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2341
44 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2320
45 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2330
46 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2325
47 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2246
48 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2307
49 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2289
50 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2283
51 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS
D5B_2257
52 / 52
MIAMI DOLPHINS

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The team will hold its first practice of training camp under new head coach Brian Flores on Thursday morning. It will be the first of 10 practices that will be open to the public (Tickets for these 10 open practices are free, but limited to 2,000 per day. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp.)

In addition, the Dolphins will hold a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. Fans can claim their free ticket to the scrimmage here.

Once again the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University will feature a canopy over the seated area, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Children 12 years old and younger will have the opportunity to get autographs from Dolphins players following practice. The opening weekend practices will feature inflatables, cheer and alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.

The Dolphins will have training camp practices Thursday through Sunday, July 30 through Aug. 2 and Aug. 5-6 before the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8.

Related Content

Jayrone Elliott Waived, T.J. McDonald Placed On Active/PUP List
news

Jayrone Elliott Waived, T.J. McDonald Placed On Active/PUP List

Dolphins Announce Broadcast Teams For 2019 Season
news

Dolphins Announce Broadcast Teams For 2019 Season

Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor will join the preseason TV broadcast team.
Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Miami Edison
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Miami Edison

AC In The AM: Long Road Begins With First Step
news

AC In The AM: Long Road Begins With First Step

Advertising