Five Things | LB Channing Tindall

The Dolphins made their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft when they selected linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round (102nd overall). Here are five things to know about the former Georgia Bulldog.
1. Senior Standout
Tindall played 50 career games at Georgia but saved his most productive football for his final season. He improved statistically in nearly every major category, finishing the 2021 campaign as the Bulldogs' third-leading tackler with 67 stops (35 solo), including 7.5 for loss. He also added 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. His efforts earned him second-team All-SEC honors.
2. National Champion
The newest Miami Dolphin played in all 15 games during Georgia's national title run last year. Tindall stepped up in big moments, tying his career-high with eight tackles in the CFP National Championship Game against Alabama. Tindall's selection marks the seventh consecutive season the Dolphins have drafted a player who won a national championship during his collegiate career.
3. Versatility
Tindall has experience both playing on the edge and inside. And not only does he contribute on defense but he also has experience playing on all core special teams units at Georgia. He totaled seven career special teams tackles in college.
"In talking with (Georgia head coach) Kirby Smart, he was just really saying how the arrow is still going up on Channing and that he has taken a big step because now he's in the box playing more," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. "For us, it's exciting that we have a player that's young but still has upside to develop and that we feel he is on a good progression."
4. Combine Star
Everyone loves to watch the 40-yard dash at the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and Tindall did not disappoint. He was one of just three linebackers at this year's Combine to run a sub-4.5 second 40, clocking an official time of 4.47. He also had a 42-inch vertical jump, which was tied for the highest of all players.
5. Seafood Recommendations
South Florida's newest resident may be looking for some seafood recommendations. As he noted in this chat back at Georgia, his family loves seafood and there's no shortage of quality seafood in Miami. What's Tindall's favorite seafood dish? "Fried shrimp and calamari," he says.
