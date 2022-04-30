Five Things | OLB Cameron Goode

3. Pac-12 Honors

Goode has earned a lot of recognition during his collegiate career. His 7.5 sacks as a senior in 2021 were second in the Pac 12 and earned him second-team All-Pac 12 honors.

As a sophomore in 2020, Cal only played four games due to the pandemic. But Goode totaled eight tackles for loss in those four games and his two tackles for loss per game were second in the FBS.

The Pac-12 coaches voted him honorable mention all-conference in 2019 when he had a career-high 9.5 sacks. His 0.79 sacks per game ranked third in the Pac-12 that season and his 1.21 tackles for loss per game ranked second.

4. Football Family

Goode's football talents run in the family as his father, James, and uncle, Don, were great football players themselves.

James played defensive end at Oklahoma and was a fifth-round pick (114th overall) by Atlanta in the 1991 NFL Draft. He wound up coaching Cameron in pee wee ball as a kid.