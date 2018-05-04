Five Things To Know: Kalen Ballage

May 04, 2018 at 04:26 PM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

050418_Top5

1. When Ballage tied the NCAA record by scoring eight touchdowns in Arizona State's 68-55 victory against Texas Tech in 2016, he had six rushing touchdowns after taking the snap in the Wildcat formation. His other two scores came on a 39-yard reception off a flea-flicker and his last touchdown came on a 75-yard run after a straight handoff. His performance became known as the "Ballage barrage."

2. In the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl, Ballage led all rushers for the North team with 57 yards on 10 carries. His longest run was good for 16 yards. During the week of practice, he clocked in with the fastest maximum speed among running backs at 19.42 mph.

3. Ballage's time of 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the 2018 scouting combine was tied for third-best among running backs, behind only the 4.38 by N.C. State's Nyheim Hines and the 4.40 by Penn State's Saquon Barkley, the second overall pick in the draft.

4. Coming out of Falcon High School in Colorado, Ballage was ranked as the sixth-best athlete prospect in the country by Rivals.com.

5. Ballage became the highest-drafted Arizona State running back since 2000, when J.R. Redmond was selected in the third round by the New England Patriots.

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture to Surprise 48 South Florida Kids with Beds at Delivering Hope Event

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with CITY Furniture surprised 48 South Florida children with the gift of a comfortable sleep for years to come as part of the Delivering Hope event at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 27.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Are Awarded DB Campbell and Waive CB Jamal Perry

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets and waived cornerback Jamal Perry.
news

Meet the 2021 Miami Dolphins -- 53-Man Roster Announced

Take a deep dive into the 53-man roster of the 2021 Miami Dolphins with key stats and facts on each player
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Announce Roster Moves - August 31

The Miami Dolphins today placed one player on injured reserve, released six players, and waived twenty-one players.
Advertising