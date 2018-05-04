Five Things To Know: Kalen Ballage

1. When Ballage tied the NCAA record by scoring eight touchdowns in Arizona State's 68-55 victory against Texas Tech in 2016, he had six rushing touchdowns after taking the snap in the Wildcat formation. His other two scores came on a 39-yard reception off a flea-flicker and his last touchdown came on a 75-yard run after a straight handoff. His performance became known as the "Ballage barrage."