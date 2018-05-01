Five Things To Know: Mike Gesicki

May 01, 2018 at 11:58 AM
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

1. Among Gesicki's most impressive numbers in his final season at Penn State, he had two touchdowns in four different games — against Akron, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and Maryland.

2. Gesicki left Penn State as the school's all-time leader among tight ends in receptions (129), receiving yards (1,481) and touchdown catches (15), breaking the respective records of Andrew Quarless, Ted Kwalick and Jesse James, all of whom went on to play in the NFL.

3. At the 2018 combine, Gesicki was perhaps the best overall performer as he led his position in the bench press (23 reps), vertical jump (41.5 inches), broad jump (10-9), three-cone drill (6.72), 20-yard shuttle (4.10), and 60-yard shuttle (11.33), while tying for fastest time in the 40-yard dash with a 4.54.

4. Gesicki earned a total of 12 letters in high school after playing football, basketball and volleyball. His dunking prowess is online for all to see.

5. As he made clear in an interview with the Big Ten Network, his last name is pronounced GUH-SICK-EE.

