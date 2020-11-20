Former Dolphins All-Pro Safety Jake Scott Dies at Age 75

Scott played his best in the biggest games. He was named MVP of Super Bowl VII by recording two interceptions in Miami's 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins. A year later, he helped the Dolphins in their 24-7 Super Bowl VIII win, recording two fumble recoveries, becoming the first player to recover two fumbles in a Super Bowl game. He is still the only player to have recovered one of his own team's fumbles and one of his opponent's fumbles in a Super Bowl.