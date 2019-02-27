Free Agency Preview | Quarterbacks

With the start of the new league year approaching, Dolphins.com continues a series of free agency previews with quarterbacks.
Dolphins Status
The Dolphins currently have five quarterbacks on their roster, though Brock Osweiler and David Fales are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. Ryan Tannehill has been the starter since 2012 except for 2017 when he missed the entire season with a knee injury.
Tannehill started 11 games in 2018 and posted a 92.7 passer rating, and Osweiler had six touchdown passes and four interceptions while starting five games.
Luke Falk ended the 2018 season on injured reserve after the Dolphins picked up off waivers from the Tennessee Titans, who made him a sixth-round pick last year. Jake Rudock was signed to a futures contract this offseason.
Notable Free Agents at the Position
- Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints: The former Miami Northwestern star has made a comeback from a devastating 2016 knee injury, though he has attempted only 25 passes since 2015. Bridgewater started 28 games for the Minnesota Vikings after being a first-round pick in 2014, and showed enough to make him an intriguing free agent, particularly considering he’s only 26 years old.
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The former Harvard quarterback has played for seven teams during his 14-year NFL career, including the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He got off to a fantastic start (15 touchdowns, three interceptions) last season when he started while Jameis Winston served an NFL suspension, but he cooled off and eventually returned to his role as a backup. Fitzpatrick, who will turn 37 in November, is very familiar with the AFC East after playing four seasons with the Bills and two seasons with the Jets.
- Robert Griffin III, Baltimore Ravens: The second overall pick in the 2012 NFL was back in the NFL last season as the third quarterback for Baltimore behind Lamar Jackson and Joe Flacco. After a sensational rookie season, Griffin has battled injuries and inconsistency.
- Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets: McCown was in training camp with the Dolphins in 2008 after being signed as an unrestricted free agent, though he was traded to Carolina after the team signed Chad Pennington in early August. McCown backed up first-round pick Sam Darnold with the Jets last season but he was very effective as the starter in 2017. McCown has plenty of experience, having played for seven teams in 17 NFL seasons.
- Trevor Siemien, Minnesota Vikings: He served as the backup to Kirk Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings last season after coming over in a trade with the Denver Broncos, for whom he started 24 games between 2016-17. He won six of his first starts in 2016 before cooling off.
- Geno Smith, L.A. Chargers: The former Miramar High standout has been looking for a chance since he started 29 games for the New York Jets in 2013-14. He threw only 96 passes over the past four seasons, including four as Philip Rivers’ backup with the Chargers last year.
- Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland: Though he never put big passing statistics, Taylor was an effective starter for the Buffalo Bills from 2015-17, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2015 and helping the Bills end a long playoff drought in 2017. He landed in Cleveland last season after the Bills decided to move on from him, but struggled until 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield took over. Taylor, incidentally, has a 113.8 passer rating in six career games against the Dolphins.