Free Agency Preview | Quarterbacks

The Dolphins currently have five quarterbacks on their roster, though Brock Osweiler and David Fales are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. Ryan Tannehill has been the starter since 2012 except for 2017 when he missed the entire season with a knee injury.

Tannehill started 11 games in 2018 and posted a 92.7 passer rating, and Osweiler had six touchdown passes and four interceptions while starting five games.