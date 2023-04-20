General Manager Chris Grier and Assistant GM Marvin Allen address offseason roster moves and preview 2023 NFL Draft

As for Anderson, the lure of coming back home was strong, but it also had to be the right fit for both sides.

"We told him we wanted him to come in and spend some time with him and get to know him," Grier said. "So he and I talked one day for about an hour-and-a-half and he got Mike (McDaniel) for over an hour. He and Wes (Welker) talked a bunch over a couple of days. We told him what the role would be and he was excited and all in on it and was excited to come here. I've enjoyed getting to know him and talk to him, so I am excited to add him."

Perhaps the biggest offseason news thus far, however, is the Dolphins' trade for three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Grier detailed the process of acquiring Ramsey and what the six-time Pro Bowl selection can bring to the organization.

"You guys have heard us talk for years about opportunities. We always investigate and do that, so we did our work," he said. "At the end of the day, for us, it made sense … So we're very excited to add him. He's been a very good player in this league. We still think he's a very good player."

When asked about playing alongside Ramsey, cornerback Xavien Howard praised Ramsey's physicality, adding that his presence will keep competition high on defense.

"I love it. I feel like we're definitely going to push each other and push everybody in the secondary, the whole defense, I'd say. They're going to start with us. I love it. I'm looking forward to competing."

In addition to talent acquisition in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft is next week. Despite the team's first pick not coming until late in the second round (51), Grier and Allen are weighing all their options to put together the best possible roster.

"We've had a couple of teams in the bottom half of the first round reach out, saying they would be interested in coming down possibly if their guys aren't there, and if we'd be interested in moving," Grier said. "So for us, again, any opportunities we can to get a player, we'll look at it. So no serious conversations but we've had those and we'll keep those options open."