Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins - Episode 3

The third episode of Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins will be live on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 p.m. ET. The series follows the current AFC East leading Miami Dolphins, led by second-year head coach Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final eight games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 3.
Miami Dolphins Hard Knocks Schedule:
|Episode
|Air Date
|Time
|Channel
|Live Stream
|Episode 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 3
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 4
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 5
|Tuesday, Dec. 19
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 6
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 7
|Tuesday, Jan. 2
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 8
|Tuesday, Jan. 9
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
Last Week Highlights:
Following a pick-six from safety Jevon Holland to end the first-half, head coach Mike McDaniel takes off into the locker room.
Head coach Mike McDaniel talks to Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh about what happened on the sideline during the first play of the Raiders game.
Head coach Mike McDaniel reacts to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's no-look pass during practice.
The Miami Dolphins spent time in the South Florida community to spread some Thanksgiving cheer.
