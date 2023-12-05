Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins - Episode 3

Dec 05, 2023 at 05:30 AM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The third episode of Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins will be live on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 p.m. ET. The series follows the current AFC East leading Miami Dolphins, led by second-year head coach Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final eight games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 3.

How to Watch & Stream

Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on Max. Explore this week's episode and the remainder of the season here!

Miami Dolphins Hard Knocks Schedule:

Table inside Article
Episode Air Date Time Channel Live Stream
Episode 1 Tuesday, Nov. 21 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 2 Tuesday, Nov. 28 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 3 Tuesday, Dec. 5 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 4 Tuesday, Dec. 12 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 5 Tuesday, Dec. 19 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 6 Tuesday, Dec. 26 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 7 Tuesday, Jan. 2 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 8 Tuesday, Jan. 9 9 p.m. ET HBO Max

Last Week Highlights:

Following a pick-six from safety Jevon Holland to end the first-half, head coach Mike McDaniel takes off into the locker room.

Head coach Mike McDaniel talks to Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh about what happened on the sideline during the first play of the Raiders game.

Head coach Mike McDaniel reacts to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's no-look pass during practice.

The Miami Dolphins spent time in the South Florida community to spread some Thanksgiving cheer.

Social Media:

Get the latest Miami Dolphins news and updates by following the team on all the following social media channels:

➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ X | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Cruise in the Capitol

The Dolphins score largest road victory in 45 years with 45-15 romp of Commanders.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Improve to 9-3 with Dominant 45-15 Victory over Commanders

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns of 60+ yards to wide receiver Tyreek Hill as Miami jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead and eventually came away with a 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at FedExField.
news

Transcript | Mike McDaniel's Media Availability - December 3

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike McDaniel's press conference on December 3, 2023.
news

Transcript | Tua Tagovailoa's Media Availability - December 3

Read the full transcript from Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's press conference on December 3, 2023.
Advertising