Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins - Episode 5

Dec 19, 2023 at 07:30 AM
The fifth episode of Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins will be live on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The series follows the current AFC East leading Miami Dolphins, led by second-year head coach Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 5.

How to Watch & Stream

Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on Max. Explore this week's episode and the remainder of the season can be found below!

Miami Dolphins Hard Knocks Schedule:

Table inside Article
Episode Air Date Time Channel Live Stream
Episode 1 Tuesday, Nov. 21 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 2 Tuesday, Nov. 28 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 3 Tuesday, Dec. 5 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 4 Tuesday, Dec. 12 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 5 Tuesday, Dec. 19 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 6 Tuesday, Dec. 26 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 7 Tuesday, Jan. 2 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 8 Tuesday, Jan. 9 9 p.m. ET HBO Max

Last Week Highlights:

Head coach Mike McDaniel spends time with his wife and daughter at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes a reference to the movie 'Tropic Thunder' during a play on Monday Night Football during the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning.

Fullback Alec Ingold is the Miami Dolphins nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Ingold discusses the honor of his nomination.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler returns one for six off an interception on Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Sweep Rival Jets with Shut Out

In the span of a month the Dolphins beat the Jets twice by an aggregate score of 64-13. Here are the three takeaways from the Dolphins' 30-0 win over the Jets.
Game Recap: Defense Secures 30-0 Shutout Win Over Jets as Mostert Breaks Multiple Franchise Records

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 224 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert combined for three scores and the Dolphins defense posted its first shutout of the season in a dominant 30-0 win over the New York Jets Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Raheem Mostert Breaks Franchise Touchdown Records

Running back Raheem Mostert set new Dolphins' franchise records for touchdowns scored in a season with his 19th and 20th scores on Sunday.
Transcript | Mike McDaniel's Media Availability - December 17

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike McDaniel's press conference on December 17, 2023.
