How to Watch: 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. from Pittsburgh, Pa. The Dolphins currently hold 11 total picks in this year's draft, highlighted by the 11th and 30th overall selections and a franchise-record seven picks in the top 100. Here's how fans can watch and follow along for every pick:

LOCATION

Pittsburgh, Pa.

DATES: APRIL 23 - 25, 2026

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET Rounds 2 - 3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET Rounds 4 - 7: Saturday, April 25 at noon ET

WATCH: TV AND LIVESTREAM

Television: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes Streaming: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, NFL+

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, NFL+ App & NFL +

Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive Draft content! Fans can also watch on NFL +.

DRAFT PARTY

The Miami Dolphins will host their 2026 Draft Party presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET across two South Florida locations: The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove

The free, fan-friendly events will feature interactive games, giveaways, photo opportunities, appearances by the Dolphins mascot and performances by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders. Both locations will also host live panel discussions offering insight, analysis and personal draft stories from current Dolphins players and alumni.

Admission is free for both events, but fans are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance as space is limited. The event is for ages 21+ only. To learn more or RSVP, click here.

2026 MIAMI DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 11

Round 1, Pick 30

Round 2, Pick 11 (43)

Round 3, Pick 11 (75)

Round 3, Pick 23 (87)

Round 3, Pick 26 (90)

Round 3, Pick 30 (94)

Round 4, Pick 30 (130)

Round 5, Pick 11 (151)

Round 7, Pick 11 (227)

Round 7, Pick 22 (238)

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