 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

How to Watch: 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2026 at 09:09 AM
Author Image
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. from Pittsburgh, Pa. The Dolphins currently hold 11 total picks in this year's draft, highlighted by the 11th and 30th overall selections and a franchise-record seven picks in the top 100. Here's how fans can watch and follow along for every pick:

LOCATION

  • Pittsburgh, Pa.

DATES: APRIL 23 - 25, 2026

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 2 - 3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 4 - 7: Saturday, April 25 at noon ET

WATCH: TV AND LIVESTREAM

  • Television:NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Streaming: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, NFL+
  • App & NFL +

Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive Draft content! Fans can also watch on NFL +.

DRAFT PARTY

The Miami Dolphins will host their 2026 Draft Party presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET across two South Florida locations: The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove

The free, fan-friendly events will feature interactive games, giveaways, photo opportunities, appearances by the Dolphins mascot and performances by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders. Both locations will also host live panel discussions offering insight, analysis and personal draft stories from current Dolphins players and alumni.

Admission is free for both events, but fans are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance as space is limited. The event is for ages 21+ only. To learn more or RSVP, click here.

2026 MIAMI DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS

  • Round 1, Pick 11
  • Round 1, Pick 30
  • Round 2, Pick 11 (43)
  • Round 3, Pick 11 (75)
  • Round 3, Pick 23 (87)
  • Round 3, Pick 26 (90)
  • Round 3, Pick 30 (94)
  • Round 4, Pick 30 (130)
  • Round 5, Pick 11 (151)
  • Round 7, Pick 11 (227)
  • Round 7, Pick 22 (238)

SOCIAL MEDIA

Remember to follow us on social media for the latest Draft coverage.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Here's where to watch, listen and livestream Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium for their last home game of the 2025 season.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are back at home at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday for a Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Miami Dolphins are back on the road as they travel to Pittsburgh for their Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins head to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday for a Week 14 matchup against their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins return from their bye week to host the New Orleans Saints for a Week 13 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders in Madrid

The Miami Dolphins will make history this week as they take on the Washington Commanders for their Week 11 matchup in the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Spain, taking place at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium for their Week 10 matchup.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Miami Dolphins are back home at Hard Rock Stadium for their Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

The Miami Dolphins head to Atlanta for their Week 8 matchup against the Falcons on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

The Miami Dolphins are back on the road for their Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.

Advertising