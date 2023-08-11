How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Atlanta Falcons vs Miami Dolphins 

The Dolphins kick off the preseason at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Friday, August 11
- Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET
LOCATION
- Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM
Television: CBS Miami | Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Kim Bokamper (color analyst), Mike Cugno (sideline)
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.
LISTEN – RADIO
LOCAL:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- FOX Sports 940 AM (WINZ)
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 (WZTU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
