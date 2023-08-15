How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Presented by

Aug 15, 2023 at 03:00 PM
The Dolphins head west for their first preseason road game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, August 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

Game Date & Time

  • Saturday, August 19
  • Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET

Location

  • NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

Watch | TV & Livestream

Television: CBS Miami | Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Kim Bokamper (color analyst), Mike Cugno (sideline)

Livestream: (in market, desktop, mobile, app, preseason only)

Note: Livestream will work when the game starts. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.

Listen | Radio

Local:

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • BIG 105.9 FM (WGBB) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst)
  • FOX Sports 940 AM (WINZ)

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Postgame Radio

  • iHeart Radio
  • Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit

Game Center & More

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

