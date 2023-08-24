How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Dolphins finish the preseason on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
Game Date & Time
- Saturday, August 26
- Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET
Location
- TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, FL
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: CBS Miami | Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Kim Bokamper (color analyst), Mike Cugno (sideline)
Livestream: (in market, desktop, mobile, app, preseason only)
Note: Livestream will work when the game starts. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.
Listen | Radio
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WGBB) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst)
- WIOD 610 AM
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
Game Center & More
During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.
➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ X | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins