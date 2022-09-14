How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens

Sep 14, 2022 at 01:39 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Our second game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens is on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, Sept. 18
  • Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

LOCATION

  • M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM

  • Television: CBS
  • Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more and start a free trial. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.

LISTEN – RADIO

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • KISS 99.9-FM
  • WQAM 560-AM
  • Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • WQBA-1140 AM
  • Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Postgame Radio

  • WQAM 560-AM
  • Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit

SOCIAL MEDIA & GAME CENTER

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

Instagram - @MiamiDolphins
LinkedIn – Miami Dolphins
YouTube – Miami Dolphins
Snapchat – MiamiDolphins
TikTok - miamidolphins

