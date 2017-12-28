I Said It: December 28th

— The Dolphins haven't played with a lead nearly as often as they would have liked in 2017, but defensive coordinator Matt Burke refuses to place the blame for that on the offense starting slowly. Burke pointed out the Dolphins often deferred after winning the toss, one example being the first game against Buffalo. The Bills then took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Burke's point is that it was up to every facet of the team to start quickly and his unit fell short in that aspect at times. Like Head Coach Adam Gase, Burke never pointed fingers this season when discussing problems or issues with the team.