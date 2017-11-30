I Said It: November 30, 2017

— Defensive coordinator Matt Burke has been asked about the progress of first-round pick Charles Harris on several occasions this season, and the topic came up again Thursday. Harris doesn't have the sack numbers to show the fruits of his efforts, though he's done a better job in recent weeks of getting pressure on the quarterback. Harris had one play against New England this past Sunday where he forced Tom Brady to hurry his pass, and the Dolphins are hoping to see more of that in the weeks to come. Burke raved about Harris' work ethic, and the hope is that it's only a matter of time before Harris gets rewarded for his efforts.

"That's part of the job. I'm happy to be here. My wife knows what the life is like. We even talked about it. She's a champ for that."